Security, peace of contemporary world to be possible without Israel

He made the remarks in a meeting with Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran Nasser Abu Sharif late on Thursday.

Commending the initiative of the Late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in designating Quds Day, Amir Abdollahian said, "Every year, the Islamic world celebrates World Quds Day with special glory, and this year, along with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's intelligent remarks, we will once again shout the anger of Muslims at the occupiers of Quds."

"Today, the world is not indifferent to the issue of Palestine, and great thinkers have warned about the social and humanitarian threats of the Zionist regime, and we are witnessing global reactions in support of Palestinian ideals every year," he said.

Describing violence and terrorism inherent traits of the evil Zionist regime, he said that with the presence of the cancerous tumor in the region, there would be no peace and stability.

Unity of Islamic countries is a short way to eliminate this occupying and worse-than-apartheid regime, he said, noting that the irresponsible behavior of a few Arab leaders in recognizing the Zionist regime is contrary to the ideals of the Holy Quds and Palestine.

Abu Sharif, for his part, said, "We strongly believe that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the line of resistance are the main supporters of the Palestinian people, and we are sure that Palestine and Quds will achieve victory."

Stating that all Islamic countries must be united against this inhumane and anti-Palestinian regime, he added that the Islamic Jihad movement will never change its position in the fight against the Zionist regime, and it is necessary for all Palestinian groups to fully stand united at this juncture.

