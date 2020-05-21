Zarif blasts US officials for complicity in all Israeli crimes

"'Bibi-Firsters'—whether in Foggy Bottom or 1600 Penn—are complicit in all Israeli crimes against humanity," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"They will have to account for EVERY aggression—from the usurping of Palestinian land & apartheid under the 'Deal of Century' to enabling murder of children with US weapons," he added.

Quds day, as a unique occasion for Muslims around the globe, is the last Friday of Ramadan month, an initiative by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Quds city, the first Qibla of Muslims, was occupied by the Zionists in 1948 and taken from its real owners – Palestinians.

Palestinians from its first stage expressed indignation and the Muslim World rejected such inhuman conspiracy along with the freedom-loving people around the world. In this regard, Iranian people made the cause of liberation of Palestine the highest priority among their ideals after the Islamic Revolution victory. Iranians demonstrate every year on Quds day.

In Ramadan of 1979, Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday that Iran’s policy is support for freedom-seeking moves of the people of Palestine and resisting to the usurpers of the Holy Quds.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish