Veep: Fighting COVID19 needs all countries’ cooperation

Appreciating Azeri government for issuing permission for Iranian nationals to return home, Jahangiri referred to the effect of coronavirus on all countries and underlined the importance of maintaining cooperation among all countries and international organizations.

"It is necessary for all countries to exchange experiences in fighting coronavirus," he added.

He noted that Iranian and Azeri health ministers can establish more cooperation with regard to exchanging experiences in fighting COVID-19.

Jahangiri expressed hope for returning Iranian prisoners to Iran.

Fortunately, despite the outbreak of coronavirus, Iran and Azerbaijan have no problem in road and sea transportation and transit with Azerbaijan.

He hoped that after removing concerns caused by coronavirus, "we would observe implementation of agreements and investment.

He wished for the implementation of agreements and joint projects such as joint oil projects in the Caspian and Rasht-Astara railway.

Meanwhile, Asadov hailed Jahangiri’s offer of exchanging experiences in fighting coronavirus, saying he will issue necessary order to Azeri health minister in this regard.

He expressed happiness that 120 Iranian nationals have entered Iran through Astara border.

Asadov also urged Jahangiri to pave the way for extraditing convicts with Azerbaijan.

He hailed developing cooperation between Tehran and Baku in energy field, saying both sides should try to develop relations.

Despite limitations caused by coronavirus, we have increase in transit volume in north-south and east-west corridors, he said, adding that Azerbaijan has put on its agenda transportation and transit.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish