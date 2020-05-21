Resistance blocked Zionist regime's expansionism

Addressing a regional video conference attended by Iranian, Russian, Kyrgyz and Azeri experts, he added that resistance against the Zionist regime prevented the regime from implementing its occupying plans in regional states.

Issue of Palestine is significant from various angles. First it should be viewed from humanitarian perspective. A nation lived in its own land with a long history, but unfortunately it was occupied and the Palestinian people were tortured and killed, Jalali said.

The second issue is civilization, especially in the domain of Abrahamic religions. A place which houses manifestations of Abrahamic religions and where many of the great prophets were sent as messengers and many places of worship were built, was attacked by a group.

Noting that the holy site belongs to Christians, Jews and Muslims, he said that the catastrophe is that a regime has for years been struggling to destroy signs and monuments of the divine religions in the region.

The this issue is that despite the fact that many have tried in the last 70 years to take initiatives to achieve peace and tranquility, Imam Khomeini's statements were proven that peace and justice cannot be achieved with the Zionist regime, he said.

Describing deal of century floated by Donald Trump as ridiculous, Jalali said that a small country called Palestine is formed, which is called only in name, because if its people want to communicate with each other in two regions, they have to cross an underpass and a bridge, which is no longer the name of that country geographically.

In order to deceive Palestinians, they offered to give $50 billion for investment but it is not clear the money will be paid or not, Jalali said.

