Zarif: Palestinians should not pay for West's crimes

"Disgusting that those whose civilization found a "Final Solution" in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM. Why are US and West so afraid of democracy?," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt," he added.

Earlier, Zarif speaking to Islamic Radio and Television Union, said Palestine is an important matter for the World of Islam, so the Islamic Republic attaches great importance to the Palestinian people's rights as the Islamic Revolution is dependent on the World of Islam and cares what happens in this world.

He said that Israeli stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction and warheads are of major concerns for the peace and security of the international community and the the regional countries.

All Muslim countries have duty to support the Palestinians, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.

World Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being held worldwide online.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to address the World of Islam at that day.

