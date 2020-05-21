Iran to nip any violation in bud: Army Cmdr

Major-General Abdorrahim Mousavi wrote that Iran liberated the city of Khorramshahr on May 24, 1982, in a period of the war that the armed-to-the-teeth enemy was talking about conquering Khuzestan Province in three days.

Mousavi said that today the enemy is disappointed at military moves against Iran and has started oppressive economic sanctions, psychological wars and media war against the country.

He added 40 years after the Iraqi invasion of Iran and in the beginning of the 50th decade of the Islamic Revolution, the war of wills has started between Iran and the hegemonic powers of the world.

With deep insight of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran will artfully change all these threats to opportunities.

