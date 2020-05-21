Iran, Russia after acceleration of cooperation in provinces

The talks were held by Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Vice Speaker of Russia's Federation Council Iliyas Umakhanov.

The two also stressed the need to foster bilateral relations in various areas.

Furthermore, the two officials reviewed ways to share health experiences and hold economic meetings in provinces after containing the coronavirus pandemic which has killed near 330,000 worldwide.

Iran has reached agreements on cooperation with 15 Russian provinces.

It is predicted that cooperation between northern Iranian provinces and southern Russian provinces will be broadened at the highest level.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish