May 21, 2020, 5:25 PM
Iran, Russia after acceleration of cooperation in provinces

Moscow, May 21, IRNA – Senior Iranian and Russian officials held talks Thursday through a video conference on the process of acceleration of mutual cooperation.

The talks were held by Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Vice Speaker of Russia's Federation Council Iliyas Umakhanov.

The two also stressed the need to foster bilateral relations in various areas.

Furthermore, the two officials reviewed ways to share health experiences and hold economic meetings in provinces after containing the coronavirus pandemic which has killed near 330,000 worldwide.

Iran has reached agreements on cooperation with 15 Russian provinces.

It is predicted that cooperation between northern Iranian provinces and southern Russian provinces will be broadened at the highest level.

