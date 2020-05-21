Zionist Regime fatal coronavirus of Middle East, says defense official

Jalali gave a message on Thursday on the verge of the World Quds Day, saying the cause of Palestine as a part of the body of Islam is getting stronger and stronger as the Islamic Revolution has entered fifth decade its life stronger than ever.

The defense official also said the Zionist Regime is suffering from a legitimacy crisis and its expiration date is approaching, as the regime has been the cause of instability, war and extremism in the region.

Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has previously elaborated that "eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews.”

“It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is 'Eliminating Israel' and it will happen.”

Jalali also mentioned the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of IRGC's Quds Force, by the US army and said that this was among the measures that brought the annihilation date of the world arrogance nearer.

"The world arrogance doesn't know that the issue of Palestine is an ideal that is not dependent on individuals, it is rather a way of thinking," Jalali said.

The last Friday of Ramadan month has been name World Quds Day by the late Imam Khomeini, founder of Islamic Republic, and is commemorated by Muslims all around the world by demonstrating in support of Palestinians' right to reclaim their homeland occupied by the Zionist Regime.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish