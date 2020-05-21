May 21, 2020, 3:51 PM
Iran to re-open holy sites to public after Eid al-Fitr

Tehran, May 21, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced here on Thursday that holy sites and religious places in the country will be allowed to re-open after Eid al-Fitr, the end of holy month of Ramadan.

The president made the remarks at the anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting held in Tehran with participation of heads of the headquarters' committees.

Holy sites will re-open under the instructions that should be followed by the participants, the president said.

Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shawwal and the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Expressing satisfaction over the downward trend in the number of people infected by COVID-19, the president said it is a great success achieved after following health protocols and also by cooperation between people and the government.  

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 5,100,000 people across the world, and killed about 330,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 7,200.

