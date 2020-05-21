May 21, 2020, 3:43 PM
Supreme Leader's support for Palestine reflects Iranian's demand, says ambassador

Baghdad, May 21, IRNA – Iran's ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's speech on Quds day expresses Iranians' all-out support for Palestine.

Masjedi told IRNA on Thursday that Quds day ceremony, this year, might be different because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Muslims around the world would make an epic in defending the Palestinian nation through media and social networks.

He also said that Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who gives speech in Quds day every year, would issue a message that represents both Iran's government and its people in defending the rights of Palestinians and supporting their fight against the occupant Zionist Regime.

The ambassador underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran would support Palestinians with all its might.

