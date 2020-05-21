Official: 66 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 100,564 people out of a total of 129,341 infected with coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 7,249.

Jahanpour said that 2,392 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, 82% of which have been mild ones.

Over the last 24 hours, 66 people died due to the deadly virus, he said, adding that in 12 provinces the death toll zero.

He also noted that 2,655 cases are in critical condition.

Jahanpour went on to say that 746,045 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

