World Quds Day belongs to entire Ummah: Bahraini religious scholar

What is expressed in the Quds day is deep understanding, a clear Islamic issue, a perspective of future of politics, sense of responsibility, and unique bravery and flawless move of Muslims, said Sheikh Isa Qassim in a speech on Wednesday.

He said the day was wisely named by Imam Khomeini who was a great savior, insightful politician, learned religious scholar, and the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

He added that proclamation of World Quds Day was a necessity in the past, but now it has changed into resurrection to revive and safeguard the Islamic Ummah and fight whatever that threatens and intends to weaken the unity of the Ummah in order to impose itself on the Islamic countries and their interests.

