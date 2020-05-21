Foreign Ministry: To support Palestinian Resistance Iran’s policy

In the statement issued on the occasion of the World Quds Day, May 22, Foreign Ministry said the last Friday of Ramadan was named World Quds Day in 1979 to materialize unity and solidarity of world nations in support of the people of Palestine and countering the threats of Zionism and World Arrogance.

The statement said that now all the world knows that all these years that the Holy Quds has been under Zionists and Palestine has been occupied, the illegitimate, fake regime of Israel has committed all kinds of war crimes, violated human rights, and imposed discrimination with the support of big powers, especially the US.

The statement reiterates that the Holy Quds as a part of Palestine has been looted by the Zionists and Islamic neighborhoods of the Holy City has been destroyed to settle more Zionist.

This year we will commemorate the day in a condition that the martyrdom of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani by the US makes it more necessary to fight with the US-Israeli plot of the Deal of the Century and the Zionists’ attempts to annex more Palestinian lands, the statement wrote.

It added that Palestine faces three major issues today: unique crimes of Israel, patient resistance of the Palestinians, and silence of international community and some Western and Islamic countries.

The Foreign Ministry of Iran urged all the Muslims and freedom-lovers of the world to pressure courtiers and international organizations to do their legal humanitarian duties in order to defend the people of Palestine, end Zionists’ occupation and savage crimes and escalation, and keep the flame of resistance burning.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish