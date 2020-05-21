South Pars Phase 11 jacket, base structure completely Iranian-made

Hamid-Reza Masoudi made the ramarks in the inauguration ceremony, in which President Hassan Rouhani and Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh participated through videoconference.

The installation of the first jacket of Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field started in the Persian Gulf at the order of President Hassan Rouhani to drill 12 wells.

President Rouhani said in the videoconference that the job is being done in coronavirus time and holy month of Ramadan, indicating that the people engaged in the project have not stopped working hard.

The process of the installation will be completed in three weeks and drilling 12 wells will start at the border of Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The structure weights 2,200 tons and is 76 meters high. According to the schedule, the first well will be operational next year.

After France’s Total and China’s CNPCI withdrew from the project, Iran’s Petropars undertook the project.

