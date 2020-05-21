Sanctioning Iranian individuals indicates US desperation

Such sanctions imposed over and over are fruitless, Mousavi underlined.

The sanctions addicted US regime has resorted to illegitimate and unilateral behavior against International Law by imposing sanctions on the individuals and organizations of the independent states, Mousavi noted.

He said that the US imposes sanctions on Iran because it faced failures vis-a-vis strong determination of the Iranian nation and government.

Recent US sanctions against Iran is the blatant violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he said, calling on the international community to make the US accountable for its actions taken against its international commitments.

Resolution 2231 (2015) urges full implementation of the JCPOA on the timetable set by the JCPOA and sets forth the next steps for the eventual removal of Security Council sanctions on Iran.

At the end of his remarks, the spokesman said the US move to sanction Iranian individuals, who are directly active in bringing about security to the nation and the region, is total disregard of the international law.

US Treasury Department imposed Wednesday the fresh sanctions against some Iranian individuals including Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish