IRGC: Support for Palestine “strategic goal”

The IRGC in its statement honored the memory of the martyrs of the Resistance, especially Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani.

General Soleimani and military men accompanying him were assassinated on January 3rd by the US terrorist army in US Army's terrorist attack. Soleimani had fought and defeated the US-made terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

The statement said that after 72 years of occupation of Palestine by the Zionists and gradual siege and martyrdom of Palestinian people with the ominous plot of the “wicked UK and criminal US”, the old wound is still annoying the Muslims and freedom-loving people of the world.

The issue of Palestine is still of highest regional and international priority for the Islamic world, the statement read.

The wise naming of the last Friday of Ramadan as World Quds Day by late Imam Khomeini was a turning point for the cause of Palestine and in fact the move challenged the world Arrogance and Zionism.

Saying that the martyrdom of General Soleimani strengthened the Resistance and the Quds Force of the IRGC, the statement referred to the annexation of the West Bank to the occupied lands and said the simultaneity of the two happenings not only had no achievements for the usurpers but also put the clock forward for the total destruction of the fake “child-killing” Zionist regime.

Normalization of relations with the Zionist regime l of the by some Arab states while the Palestinian groups have chosen the path of resistance shows that the Deal of the Century has failed and the defeat of the groups advocating compromise is crystal clear.

The IRGC said that hopefully, as the two leaders of the Islamic Revolution have promised, the end of the Zionist regime is close and soon the news of Ayatollah Khamenei congregation prayers in the Holy Quds and the region emerging without the Zionist regime and the US will be covered by all the media of the world.

