Leader's Quds speech to highlight critical issue of Palestine to international community

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks in an interview with IRNA in New York.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to deliver speech to the World of Islam on the occasion of International Quds Day falls on May 22 this year.

Although the US and the Zionist regime are to divert the public opinion from the issue of Palestine, Leader's speech will highlight the critical issue of Palestine to the international community, Takht Ravanchi said.

The ambassador said that the issue of Palestine does not belong to one or some Islamic countries, but to the World of Islam.

Speaking about the aspects of Leader's Quds Day speech, the ambassador said such address will draw attention of the international community at a time when the Deal of Century has been subject to objection of the entire world countries.

Through his address, Supreme Leader is to state Iran's stance on the plight of Palestinians to the world leaders, he added.

World countries should come to terms with the fact that the Zionist regime has been oppressing the Palestinian people, he said, adding that the world people should know that the Palestinians have been deprived of their basic rights.

The current US administration sees the issue of Palestine from the Zionist regime's point of view, so any plan presented by the United States will not be accepted by the Palestinians and the international community as well, it serves the regime's interests, he noted.

So, the World Quds Day rally is important because it will play an effective role in supporting the Palestinian people through fostering solidarity in the World of Islam and among freedom-loving people of the entire world, he said, adding that such efforts to support the Palestinians should continue to serve cause of Palestine.

Each year, Islamic countries hold rallies on World Quds Day named by the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, in Iran to express support for the Palestinian people.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to address the World Quds Day- the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan- on May 22.



