Zarif: Legitimacy crisis, biggest challenge for Zionist regime

Zarif made the description while speaking to Islamic Radio and Television Union early on Thursday on the eve of International Quds Day slated for May 22.

Palestine is an important matter for the World of Islam, so the Islamic Republic attaches great importance to the Palestinian people's rights as the Islamic Revolution is dependent on the World of Islam and cares what happens in this world, Zarif said.

Zarif said that Israeli stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction and warheads are of major concerns for the peace and security of the international community and the the regional countries.

The Israeli WMDs pose major threat to peace of "our region", the foreign minister noted.

Asked whether the international organizations or the UN Security Council have fulfilled their duty towards the issue of Palestine and the Israeli atrocity crimes against Palestinians, Zarif said there are different resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council to condemn the Israeli crimes, urging the occupying entity to terminate occupation and war crimes, but, the Israeli occupying regime did not take heed of them.

He further censured the US Middle East policies which all follow the interests of the Zionist regime.

All Muslim countries have duty to support the Palestinians, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.

International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being held worldwide online.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to address the World of Islam at that day.

