Iran’s Golestan, Ireland’s Chester Beatty Museums aiming professional ties

Before the start of coronavirus outbreak in Iran, a delegation from Chester Beatty was scheduled to visit Iran for signing a memorandum of understanding.

On another development on the occasion of World Museum Day, Iranian Embassy in London arranged this webinar aiming to develop joint cooperation.

Both sides discussed holding joint training and research workshops on Khavaran Nameh which is a religious epic composed by Ibn Hossam Khosfi, exchanging experience on book digitization, library books and joint activities on Baysonghor Shahnameh.

The Baysonghor Shahnameh is an illustrated manuscript of the Shahnameh, the national epic of Iran Empire.

The Chester Beatty is the pre-eminent Irish museum promoting the appreciation and understanding of world cultures with holdings of manuscripts, rare books, and other treasures from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

