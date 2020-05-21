Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 21

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran condemns Trump’s WHO pull-out threat

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned US President Donald Trump’s threat to halt funding to the World Health Organization.

- Iran’s chemical weapons survivors struggle with coronavirus, US sanctions

Veterans of chemical warfare with Iraq have long-term respiratory ailments that make them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

- US intel report says Iran not looking to destabilize Afghanistan, contradicts Pompeo claims

Iran is not looking to destabilize Afghanistan, US military intelligence said, contradicting earlier statements by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Al-Quds will not remain under occupation

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the Iranian people will not tolerate cruelty against the Palestinians, adding Jerusalem al-Quds likewise will not remain under the occupation of the Zionist oppressors.

- ‘Cycling Grand Prix’ to be held in Iran on June 12

Iran Cycling Federation is going to hold a Grand Prix on June 12 following the resumption of sports activities.

- Swiss enjoy Iranian cinema

Iranian Film Festival Zurich in Switzerland (IFFZ) has scheduled to screen ‘Dance with Me’.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ottoman explorer Evliya Çelebi’s travelog of Iran published in Persian

A diary of Ottoman explorer Evliya Çelebi’s travel to Iran during the 17th century has been published in Persian, the Iranian publisher Elmi Farhangi has announced.

- Iranian football teams start coronavirus testing

Several Iranian Professional League teams started testing their players for coronavirus on Wednesday ahead of a return to training on Saturday.

- Iran says will respond to any trouble to its oil tankers

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that Iran will respond firmly to any “annoyance” to its oil tankers which are carrying gasoline for Venezuela.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE closes 1.6% lower

Stocks tumbled in Tehran at the close of trading week Wednesday as investors continued to shun shares of major listed companies and turned increasingly to small-cap stocks.

- Closer relations with new parliament

President Hassan Rouhani thanked the outgoing parliament for its close cooperation with his administration and hoped the new legislature would have even closer ties with the government as it would benefit the people.

- Tehran construction material inflation at 35 percent YOY

The general price index of construction materials for residential properties in Tehran stood at 457.4 in the fourth quarter of the last Iranian year (Dec. 22, 2019-March 19), according to the Statistical Center of Iran's latest report published on its website.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish