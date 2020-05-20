Fate of Palestine should be decided by Palestinians: Envoy

The late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini named the last Friday of Ramadan as World Quds Day so that the solidarity of Muslims and the free people of the world and their defense of the Palestinian cause remains a real and permanent issue, he said in a video program late on Wednesday.

Today, the human move has turned into a regional and international growing campaign, he reiterated.

Although international organizations have condemned the Zionist regime for occupying Palestinian territory and called for end to occupation and return of refugees, the regime, with US extensive support, is ignoring international law and continues to expand its occupation and trampling upon Palestinian rights, he said.

"Zionist regime's cruel and inhuman policies are the main cause of all tensions, insecurities and crises and formation of terrorism in the region," Hassanpour reiterated.

The ambassador condemned the US move to recognize Quds as the Zionist regime's capital and transfer its capital to the holy site, saying that provocative move has fueled violence and bloodshed, and the UN General Assembly in December 2018 opposed the US President's decision by a majority of votes.

Deal of the century which is mainly supported by the US contradicts accepted democratic values ​​and norms, as well as approvals of the United Nations and other international organizations, Hassanpour said.

