Abrahamic religions' clerics voice support to oppressed Palestine

The religious figures in a short film released widely in social networks made valuable utterances about the necessity for the global community's unity against the Zionist regime.

They unanimously said, "Zionists are out to sow discord among us but we are united."

"We are united for peace and administering justice against suppression as well as for Palestine."

"We are united for Palestine and their independence against Zionists. We are standing alongside each other and announcing to stay at home and raise Palestinian flag."

"We pray for Palestinians and are standing beside them."

In the run up to the last Friday of Ramadan named as World Quds Day, lovers of the ideal of Palestine who are compelled to stay at home this year due to spread of COVID-19 will stage virtual gathering in cyberspace as part of the programs to honor the great event.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish