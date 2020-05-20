Iran, Russia discuss major regional issues

Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Wednesday that Jalali and Rudenko reviewed major regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Developments of Caucasus and Central Asia were at the center of attention during the phone call between the two officials.

Iran's Embassy in Moscow also announced in a statement that bilateral relations, situation in Afghanistan, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and coronavirus pandemic were also dealt with by the two officials.

Russia's deputy foreign minister also stressed the need for consultation and interaction between the two countries on the issues of Central Asia and the Caucasus as well as cooperation between the two countries to address threats facing the region, including the spread of terrorism and extremism and US influence in the region.

The Caucasus is an area situated between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea and mainly occupied by Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Russia.

