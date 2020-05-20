Afghan religious scholar: Neglecting Quds is equals helping enemy

Abdurrauf Tavana told IRNA on the phone that forgetting the Holy Quds is like forgetting the Kaaba in Mecca, adding that the honor of Islam is interwoven with the freedom of the Holy Quds.

Defending the Holy Quds is the duty of Islamic governments and people, he said.

He added that unless the Holy Quds is freed, the real honor is not gained for the Muslims.

To free Palestine, Muslims should unite and reconstruct the Islamic society, he said, adding as long as sedition and disagreement are seen in the Islamic world, it is unlikely to be able to expel the enemy.

Tavana said because due to the coronavirus outbreak, the rallies of the World Quds Day are not to be held, the religious schools of Afghanistan will try to show their support for Palestine through the Internet.

