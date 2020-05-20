May 20, 2020, 10:03 PM
Envoy terms powerful Iraq as Iran's demand

Baghdad, May 20, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi in a meeting with Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun stressed the fact that strong Iraq is Iran's demand.

During the meeting which was held in the presence of Iranian military attaché in Baghdad Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian, Masjedi congratulated Anad for his election as defense minister of Iraq.

He also underlined Iran's readiness for developing relations with Iraq.

The Iranian ambassador noted that no efforts will be spared in line with having a powerful Iraq.

Meanwhile, Anad appreciated Iran's efforts in fighting terrorism.

He said Iraq is ready to promote cooperation with Iran.

