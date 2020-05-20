Envoy terms powerful Iraq as Iran's demand

During the meeting which was held in the presence of Iranian military attaché in Baghdad Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian, Masjedi congratulated Anad for his election as defense minister of Iraq.

He also underlined Iran's readiness for developing relations with Iraq.

The Iranian ambassador noted that no efforts will be spared in line with having a powerful Iraq.

Meanwhile, Anad appreciated Iran's efforts in fighting terrorism.

He said Iraq is ready to promote cooperation with Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish