Mousavi terms Trump's letter to WHO as vain effort

"As global health is at stake & we need global solidarity & science-led leadership more than ever, Trump's letter to @WHO Director-General is undermining the professionalism & independence of the Organization," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"It is a vain attempt at the wrong time," he added.

In continuation of his serial withdrawal from international agreements, Trump wrote a letter to Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying: “The World Health Organization consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."

"The World Health Organization failed to independently investigate credible reports that conflicted directly with the Chinese government’s official accounts, even those that came from sources within Wuhan itself,” he added.

"We do not have time to waste. That is why it is my duty, as President of the United States, to inform you that, if the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," the letter reads.

"I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests."

