Iran's late Kiarostami's work among New Yorker top list

The Cannes Film Festival which was supposed to hold its 73rd edition is regarded as a showcase for important movies from Europe and the world.

According to New Yorker, "These selections, like Cannes’ programming over all, give only a partial and skewed picture of what’s best in world cinema, but they offer many delights that are worthy of inclusion in that pantheon."

'Through the Olive Trees' is one of the significant works in Iranian cinema which has for the first time nominated for Cannes Film Festival.

The movie had earlier received awards from 1994 Chicago International Film Festival, 1994 Cannes Film Festival, Valladolid International Film Festival, São Paulo International Film Festival, 1995 Singapore International Film Festival, Bergamo Film Meeting, 1996 Chicago Critics Film Festival and Independent Spirit Awards.

Kiarostami has won many awards, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 for ‘Taste of Cherry’.

He is mostly known as a screenwriter, film editor, art director and producer as well as a poet, photographer, painter, illustrator, and graphic designer.

He had traveled to France to receive treatment for cancer after undergoing surgery in Tehran. He died at the age of 76 on July 4, 2016, in Paris. He was buried in Tehran.

