Philosophy of World Quds Day resistance against usurpers

Hani al-Thawabteh told IRNA that the American-Israeli Deal of the Century will be defeated by Resistance.

Al-Thawabteh said that World Quds Day is an eternal occasion established by late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, and added that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s approach of opposing any kind of normalization of relations with the Zionist regime stressed unity of the Muslims against the axis of evil led by the US.

He urged the Muslim world to isolate and boycott any movement that pursues normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

Deputy Head of the Coordinating Council for the Islamic Publicity Nosratollah Lotfi said on Sunday that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to make a speech on May 22, the Quds International Day.

Lotfi said that Ayatollah Khamenei will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon. The speech will be covered live by TV and radio.

He added that the coronavirus epidemic has imposed some restrictions on the rallies of World Quds Day, but the ceremonies will be held in a special way to keep the day alive.

