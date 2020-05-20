World Quds Day paves way for ending Palestine occupation, Russian official says

Speaking to IRNA, Shabanov said Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini identified the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan as Quds Day to make Muslims united to help Palestinians.

Although due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, it is not possible for people to gather on the occasion of Quds Day but plans to support Palestinians should not stop and it should continue in virtual space.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Russian officials hailed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's initiative to support Palestinians, saying his speech will be of importance.

"We believe in establishing peace in Palestine," Shabanov reiterated.

"We are against occupation of any country and are after liberating Palestine," he added.

Shabanov noted that Beit-ul Moghadas belongs to all Abrahamic religions and Muslim should be able to freely pray inside it.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to make a speech on May 22, World Quds Day.

Ayatollah Khamenei will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon. The speech will be covered live by TV and radio.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish