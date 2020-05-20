Supreme Leader's remarks on Palestine always helpful, Iran's envoy says

Speaking to IRNA, Keshavarzzadeh said that the Supreme Leader's speech on Friday will be effective for realization of Palestinians' rights.

What the Supreme Leader said earlier was that Palestinians' rights should be realized through diplomatic way and holding referendum, and Palestinians' return to their homeland are not in contrast with international principles.

This is while the Zionist regime of Israel is not even committed to these principles.

Referring to Palestinians' sufferings, Iranian diplomat urged people all around the world to support Iran's measures sor solving Palestinian issue.

Fortunately, the Chinese government is also sensitive to Palestinians' rights and has rejected US' recent decision to relocate its embassy to Holy Quds and annexation of Palestinian territories to Zionist occupiers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Keshavarzzadeh called on all freedom-seekers and Muslims to stand against the US bullying.

It is clear that Palestine issue does not just belong to the Palestinians since the Zionist regime has been formed to be the frontline of implementing Western-Zionist plans in the region.

Quds city, the first Qibla of Muslims, was occupied by the Zionists in 1948 and taken from its real owners – Palestinians.

Palestinians from its first stage expressed indignation and the Muslim World rejected such inhuman conspiracy along with the freedom-loving people around the world. In this regard, the Iranian people made the cause of liberation of Palestine the highest priority among their ideals after the Islamic Revolution victory. Iranians demonstrate every year on Quds day.

In Ramadan of 1979, Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

