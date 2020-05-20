Rouhani: Iran ready to barter goods with Kazakhstan

Rouhani and Tokayev referred to problems concerning coronavirus in the world and emphasized the need for sharing experiences in fighting COVID19.

They noted that Iranian and Kazakh health ministries will have more cooperation in fighting the pandemic and on exchanging items like ventilators, N95 mask and serology test kits.

Tehran and Astana have always been together, both presidents said stressing that they will spare no efforts in developing relations in issues of mutual interests.

Referring to continuation of US illegal sanctions in time of coronavirus and their impact on people's life, Iranian and Kazakh presidents underscored lifting sanctions.

Rouhani and Tokayev expressed satisfaction over cooperation in railway and road fields, saying they are ready to increase trade exchanges through Caspian Sea.

President Rouhani highlighted the importance of lifting rail and road transit obstacles, banking cooperation and finalizing the agreement to facilitate visa issuance.

He added that barter trade will help boost economic cooperation and Iran is ready to launch this mechanism.

Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy good economic relations in the framework of bilateral ties and Eurasian Economic Union.

