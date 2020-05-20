China official calls for cooperation of Chinese-Iranian women

Mou Hung made the remarks at Iran's Embassy in Beijing.

Appreciating the effective role the Iranian women play in different activities including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Hung said her country's women are keen on further cooperation with their Iranian women in various fields.

She further hailed the active role of the Iranian women in society.

About bilateral relations, she said exchange of humanitarian aid will lead to further solidarity among the two nations.

Attending Iran's Embassy, Ms Hund donated 50,000 face masks to Iran as a token of intimacy and sympathy with the Iranian children and women involved in fighting COVID-19.

During her remarks, she expressed China's national organization readiness for sharing counter-coronavirus experiences with the Iranian women.

In late February, Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua wrote on his twitter page that the Chinese nation is stood firmly with the Iranian people in fight against coronavirus. "Fight against the #COVID19 ! We are together !."

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 5,000,000 people across the world and killed over 322,000 people; meanwhile, the number of the dead in Iran is over 7,100.

