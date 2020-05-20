Indifference of Muslim, Arab countries makes Israel impudent: Russian professor

Professor Fael Eibatov said that the support for the cause of Palestine should not be just limited to the World Quds Day.

Eibatov said that Imam Khomeini named the last Friday of Ramadan the World Quds Day so that the issue of Palestine not be forgotten. He did that in a time that the world has reached a conclusion that the Palestinians should accept the occupation of their land because nothing could be done about that.

He said that at a time when the US has attempted to get more Palestinian lands to annex to Israel, the importance of Quds Day becomes more.

Eibatov, a Tatar Muslim, told IRNA that no plan should be considered to solve the issue of Palestine without participation of Palestine as a side of the dispute.

He said that the US wants to bribe and pressure the Palestinians to accept the so-called Deal of the Century, which makes the situation more complicated than before.

That’s why the Deal of Century proposed by US President Donald Trump has no chance for success, he said, adding that now that coronavirus outbreak has impeded World Quds Day, backers of Palestine should use social media to show their support for the country.

