Iran gov’t approves granting citizenship to children born to Iranian mothers, non-Iranian fathers

Rabiei made the remarks speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday.

Based on the newly passed regulations the children of such women who are above 18 can receive Iranian citizenship (if they request) even if their mothers are dead or have divorced, the spokesman said.

He said that the governors general along with National Organization for Civil Registration and the Iranian missions abroad are in charge of implementing the new law.

In line with its plans to protect the civil rights of Iranian women and their children, the government sent a bill to the parliament which was finally approved by the lawmakers on September 24, 2019. It required granting citizenship to children born to Iranian mothers and non-Iranian fathers.

Art. 976 of Iranian Civil Code provides that only children born to Iranian fathers (not those born to Iranian mothers married to non-Iranian fathers) are granted Iranian citizenship.

The new government decision seems to be a breakthrough to ensure the rights of women.

