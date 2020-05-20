Int'l language exams to re-start in Iran as of May 21

The international language exams, including TOEFL, GRE General, GRE Subject, IELTS, Life Skills and UKVI, will be taken according to the timetable, the Organization said on Wednesday.

Health protocols and smart social distancing will surely be followed during the exams, the Organization added.

On February 26, National Organization of Educational Testing stated that all international language exams were postponed due to preemptive measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 5,000,000 people across the world and killed over 322,000 people; meanwhile, the number of the dead in Iran is over 7,100.

