Iran not to tolerate any nuisance at high Seas: Defense Minister

On the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will react strongly against any nuisance for the Iranian oil tankers.

He said that the International Law of the Sea must be respected by the member states of the United Nations.

Such nuisances amount to piracy, Hatami said, adding that Iran’s policies are clear in this regard and has openly announced that it will not create trouble.

He added that both the US and the others know that if the nuisances are repeated or become more, Iran will react strongly.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish