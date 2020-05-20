Palestinian resistance discourse weakened occupiers' will, Gen. Baqeri says

The Palestinian Intifada has transcended the occupied territories and entered a phase of destiny, he added.

Under the protection of the US and its allies, Zionism has committed bloody domination of the Holy Land by committing unjust crimes for 72 years, he underlined.

Top commander went on to say that the states are now mired in a huge quagmire of problems, and they are no longer able to ensure the survival of the Zionist regime.

Quds is city embracing one of the holiest Muslim monuments – al-Aqsa Mosque – as the first Qibla of Muslims and the place wherefrom the Holy Prophet began his spiritual journey, Mi'raj. The people of Palestine, under siege by the Zionists, are looking forward to the help of world Muslims to reclaim Quds. The Last Friday of Ramadan month has been named the Quds Day by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of Islamic Republic in Iran, to mark the awakening of Muslim world to free Palestine and Quds, in particular.

