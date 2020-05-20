Azeri writer: World to understand importance of Int'l Quds Day more than ever

Speaking to IRNA, Ghorban Jebrail described the International Quds Day as a historic event, saying the founder of the Islamic Revolution had earlier warned against the international Zionism's hostile stance against oppressed people of Palestine and Holy Quds.

Jebrail stressed the fact that International Quds Day calls on all Muslims and the oppressed the in world to stand against occupiers and arrogant powers.

So Quds Day is also day of Syria, Iraq, Kashmir, Afghanistan and Myanmar which requires Muslims' unity and integration.

The international imperialism has committed crimes to stand against Muslims' resistance and confrontation, Jebrail said adding that the

US' state terrorism regarding the assassination of Iranian IRGC Quds Commander Lieutenant General Qasemi Soleimani and stance against Lebanese Hezbollah are among such examples.

The main objective of these crimes and hostile measures taken by US and the international Zionism is to continue with occupation of the Muslims' lands.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Azeri official referred to US sanctions against Iranian government and people, saying they are sad about Iran's progress and its achievement to peaceful nuclear program.

Quds day, as a unique occasion for Muslims around the globe, is the last Friday of Ramadan month, an initiative by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Quds city, the first Qibla of Muslims, was occupied by the Zionists in 1948 and taken from its real owners – Palestinians.

