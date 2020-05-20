Deal of Century playing with fire

Such a Deal is a move that is playing with fire, a fire that can lead to the explosion of barrels of gunpowder in Palestine and in the region, the secretariat said through a statement released on the occasion of International Quds Day which falls on May 22 this year.

Marking the International Quds Day named by the late founder of the Islamic Republic- Imam Khomeini- in Iran, the statement condemned the efforts of the global arrogance led by the US and the Zionist regime to close the case of Palestine and make the Palestinians displaced.

The statement further expressed support for the Resistance movement and the fight against occupation.

It stressed that the implementation of reform among the true residents of the lands will be a proper solution to fulfill the rights of the Palestinian nation.

The statement also referred to the assassination of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force anti-terror Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani- who was called by Hamas as martyr of Quds- by the US forces in Iraq as a beginning for greater victories.

Today, the enemies try in vain to distract the attention of public opinion from the World Quds Day as they are scared of Resistance, the statement stressed.

At the end, the secretariat of International Conference on Supporting Palestine Intifada said it supports the issue of Palestine and the Resistance movement as a duty, and takes its all-out efforts to move in line with achieving the Islamic Republic goals and fulfilling legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

Each year, Islamic countries hold rallies on World Quds Day named by the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, in Iran to express support for the Palestinian people.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to address the World Quds Day on May 22.

