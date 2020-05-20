Iran’s Human Rights Council Australian convict safe & sound

The Human Rights Council rejected the a foreign-affiliated media claims that an Australian security prisoner has committed suicide in Iran.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying for Israel.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert

The media’s claim of her suicide was soon denied by her family in a statement published in Western media. They announced that she was in “good health” and that they have been in contact with her through the embassy.

Moore-Gilbert had been reported by Western-affiliated media to have attempted suicide multiple times.

He family said, "She has strongly denied reports that she has attempted suicide or that she is being tortured."

She is treated like other prisoners and has access to medical treatment. She is provided with the things she needs as well such as books. Her books are provided as she wishes.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish