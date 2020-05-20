Cleric calls for maximum media coverage of Supreme Leader’s speech on Quds Day

Mousavi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent in London on Wednesday.

He said that Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech due to be given on World Quds Day on Friday should be used as an exceptional opportunity to carry the message of Palestine to the international community and the Muslim world.

Holding large rallies is not possible on this year’s Quds Day due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but the issue of Quds and the need to keep it alive requires a special decision and an exceptional plan, Mousavi said.

He said that the live broadcast of the Supreme Leader’s speech on Quds Day both by the Iranian and international TV channels will leave a significant effect on the public opinion of the international community, the Muslim world in particular.

As soon as they knew that the Supreme Leader will be the only person who gives a speech on Quds Day, the young around the world who are interested in the Islamic Republic system, will come together at social media for maximum coverage the speech, he said.

He expressed hope that this speech and its mass media broadcasts will create a significant change in the international public opinion in favor of the Resistance Front.

