Envoy: Tehran ready to reinforce cultural ties with Beijing

Speaking in a meeting with Deputy Head of All-China Women's Federation Mu Hong, Keshavarzzadeh referred to 50,000 face-masks which had been donated by Chinese body to Iran, saying Iranian and Chinese women have so far held five rounds of expert cultural talks and we are ready to resume these negotiations after controlling coronavirus.

He also expressed readiness for holding these meetings online.

Referring to the role and position of women in Chinese society, he said family has significant position in Iranian society and the vice president is responsible for women affairs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Keshavarzzadeh pointed to Alzahra University's activity as female-only in Iran, saying the university is ready to maintain cooperation and sign MoU with China Women's University aiming at promoting cultural and art cooperation between Iranian and Chinese women.

Diplomat referred to Iranian women's role in the society, saying doctors and nurses in Iran made sacrifice in controlling coronavirus.

Iran and China have helped each other since the beginning of the outbreak and Iran was the first country which sympathized with Chinese people and government.

In spite of US' cruel sanction, Iran sent some masks for Chinese people, Keshavarzzadeh noted.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Chinese government and people send donation to Tehran.

Despite US' sanctions on Iran, good achievements have been made with regard to fighting coronavirus.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID-19 and people of China helped 4 billion Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people's memorable act, the Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish