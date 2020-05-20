UWW lauds Iran Wrestling Federation's anti-doping measures

Mehrshad Pour Saeed Esfahani said he had held a webinar with officials in anti-doping department of the United World Wrestling.

During the webinar, the officials were briefed on doping test methods such as informing athletes of the test and their presence in doping control room, he said.

The webinar focused on how to do doping test by observing health protocols in time of coronavirus pandemic, he added.

The UWW officials raised questions on wrestling federation's activities and praised efforts made by Iran with regard to fighting coronavirus.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish