Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 20

- Zarif: US not allowed to disrupt legal trade in world

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that legal trade continues around the world and the United States is not allowed to disrupt it.

- Ministry: No new coronavirus deaths in nearly a third of provinces

Iran on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths in nearly a third of its provinces for 24 hours but said there were more than another 2,100 cases of infection nationwide, according to Heath Ministry.

- Iran: Fate of Palestine should be decided in national referendum

Iran on Tuesday called for a national referendum for deciding the fate of Palestine.

- Syria vows fight against U.S., Turkish, Zionist occupiers

Syria’s UN envoy says any presence of foreign troops on Syrian soil without authorization from the Damascus government amounts to ‘aggression and occupation,’ emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

- New data paints a grim picture in UK

The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll has reached nearly 43,000, underlining the country’s status as the worst-hit in Europe and raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the crisis.

- IPL teams cleared to start training in Iran

All Iranian league clubs can begin group training sessions on Thursday, acting president of the Iran Football League Organization Soheil Mahdi said.

- Tehran Symphony Orchestra releases video of “Ode to Joy”

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra has released a video featuring a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy” produced along with over 170 world musicians and vocalists to give encouragement to people around the world in the battle with COVID-19.

- Wilmots cheated on Iran football federation: Taj

Former president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Mehdi Taj has said that Marc Wilmots has cheated on the federation.

- U.S. must end illegal occupation of Syria: Iranian envoy

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, says the United States must end its illegal occupation of Syria and stop shielding the terrorists under the guise of fighting terrorism.

- DRI output rises to 2.5m tons

Atotal of 2.54 million tons of direct reduced iron were produced in Iran during the first month of the current fiscal year (March 20-April 19), 3% more compared with last year’s similar month.

- Oil derivatives worth $133m sold via IRENEX in 1 month

Petroleum products valued at $133 million were traded in the international ring of the Iran Energy Exchange in the fiscal month ending May 16.

- WHO asked to act against sanctions amid pandemic

Health Minister Saeed Namaki has asked the World Health Organization to take a stand against the United States’ sanctions that have undermined the ability of Iran and other nations to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

