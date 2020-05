According to the statement issued by the IRGC and the Intelligence department, they operation led to kill two and injury of four members of the armed counterrevolutionary group of eight.

The rest of the group used the porous border area and managed to escape but are being chased, said the statement.

It added that two of the Iranian forces, namely Jafar Nezampour and Mohmmad Shokri, were also martyred in the operation.

9417**1416

