Non-oil exports booming as coronavirus cases decline, CBI governor says

He wrote on his Instagram page late on Tuesday that today, during the meeting of the Government's Economic Coordination Headquarters in the presence of the president, the government's plans for the expansion of non-oil exports and how to provide foreign exchange for the country's imports in 2020 were examined and good decisions were made.

Caretaker of the Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry also presented a report on predicting rate of non-oil exports with a focus on neighboring states, he said.

"During the session, I explained the central bank's various methods for returning exporters' currency to the economic cycle," Hemmati said.

A good opportunity has emerged for a surge in national production, prevention of unnecessary imports and development of non-oil exports, which will be achieved with the help of God Almighty and the efforts of producers and economic activists, he maintained.

