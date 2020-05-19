Resistance most effective way to counter Zionist regime's measures

Addressing International Quds Congress which was held online, he added that in addition to spiritual support for Palestine, Iran will never stop providing military advisory to the Palestinian people.

Over the past decade, the Palestinian resistance has stood on its feet and responded to the threats of the Zionist regime, Iranian diplomat said.

Amir Abdollahian also said that a precise census of the Palestinian people must be conducted to decide the fate of Palestine.

International funds and institutions must conduct a thorough census of the people of this country and pay for the referendum, and the elected government must decide on the uninvited guests in the occupied territories, he said.

The International Congress of Quds was held on May 18 and 19, coinciding with the 24th and 25th of Ramadan, with speakers from 18 countries in attendance.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish