Iran's ambassador warns US of violating shipping laws

He tweeted in the Russian language late on Tuesday that Iranian oil tankers are moving towards Venezuela in the context of the principle of free trade, as well as Iran's legal and legitimate trade with the country.

He made the remarks after some rumors that the US government intends to disrupt Iranian tankers.

Any possible obstruction or disruption of these ships by the US government amounts to the imposition of national laws by one country against another and it is running counter to internationally agreed principles, Jalali said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly shown that it is very serious and determined to safeguard its national interests, so any foolish adventure and action against Iranian vessels and tankers on international waterways will no doubt be regrettable to its perpetrators, Jalali reiterated.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish