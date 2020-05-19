Iran emphasizes pivotal role of Afghan gov't in all processes

He made the remarks in a telephone talk with Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb late on Tuesday when he congratulated the agreement made between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah as a major step in establishing stability and powerful government in Afghanistan.

"The onset of a comprehensive inter-Afghan dialogue could be another essential step in preserving the achievements of the great people of Afghanistan, including the republicanism and the Constitution," he said.

Ignoring Afghanistan's interests, the US is pursuing an unacceptable path in its political activities, Shamkhani said.

As in the past, Iran is ready to provide health and medical assistance to Afghan brothers and sisters free of charge, he reiterated.

While Iran's border guards have played no role in shaping the tragic event in the border region where a group of Afghan nationals lost their lives, the heavy, undocumented news coverage created by some Afghan media is surprising and regrettable, he said.

Afghan official, for his part, appreciated Iran for its determining role in the agreement made between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, saying, "We will not allow the warm and cordial relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries to be affected by unnecessary hypes."

"Unauthorized commute on common borders is an old challenge, and we hope that this tragic incident will become an opportunity to find a lasting solution," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish