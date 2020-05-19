Tehran Symphonic Orchestra invigorates people through online performance

According to Rudaki Foundation public relations office, the performance was held with the cooperation of musicians and singers from over 15 countries.

The artists performed the ninth symphony of Beethoven which focuses on peace, happiness, and brotherliness.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

